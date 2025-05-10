Okanagan Sun hit the field for annual spring camp this weekend

Photo: Castanet/file Okanagan Sun hold spring camp this weekend

About 120 players will be put through their paces this weekend when the Okanagan Sun hold their annual spring camp.

The camp, featuring veterans and rookies alike, will be held on the east field adjacent to the Apple Bowl as Parkinson Rec Park fields have been closed to accommodate construction of the new recreation centre.

The squad, under the watchful eye of head coach Travis Miller, held one full practice Friday night, with workouts scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

A full scrimmage will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

The camp will include veterans hoping to secure their spot on the roster as well as some first year players looking to make an impression on the coaching staff.

Three Central Okanagan players attending their first camp the coaching staff are high on include:

The Sun will open main camp in July ahead of their regular season opener July 19 in Langley.