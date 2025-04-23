The Okanagan Sun will open defence of their BCFC championship in Langley

Photo: Okanagan Sun Okanagan Sun open 2025 BCFC season July 19 in Langley

The Okanagan Sun will open, and close the 2025 BC Football Conference season away from home.

The Sun will kick off defence of their BCFC championship Saturday afternoon, July 19 in Langley.

They open the home portion of the schedule the following week, Saturday, July 26 when the VI Raiders come to town. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

Other home dates include:

Saturday Aug. 2 vs. PG - 7 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 30 vs. Kamloops - 7 p.m.

Saturday Sept 13 vs. Westshore - 7 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 20 vs. Langley - 4 p.m.

They close out the regular season in Kamloops Oct. 4.

The 10 game regular season sees the Sun play Westshore, Kamloops, Langley and PG twice each with single games against Chilliwack and the Raiders.

The national semi-final will be held at the home of the BCFC champion with the Canadian Bowl Nov. 9 at the home of the Prairie Conference champions.