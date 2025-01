Photo: Greystoke Photography

The Okanagan Mainline Football Society, the organization that operates the Okanagan Sun football club, will hold its annual general meeting Feb. 8.

The AGM is set for the Kelowna Yacht Club beginning at 10 a.m.

The agenda will include a review and adoption of the financial report as well as reports from each of the society’s directors.

Auditors and solicitors will be appointed and a new board elected for 2025.

The general public is welcome to attend.