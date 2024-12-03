Okanagan Sun running back inks pro deal with Lions

Photo: Contributed

Former Okanagan Sun running back Elelyon Noa will begin the next chapter of his football journey with the BC Lions.

The Lions announced Tuesday they have signed the running back to a CFL contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Noa set the BCFC single season rushing record in 2024, rushing for 1,612 yards. He also set team records for rushing yards, rushing (23) and overall touchdowns (25), carries in a game and in a season.

He capped off his season by being named BCFC and CJFL offensive player of the year.

He was also named the offensive player of the game in both the BCFC championship game and the national semi-final.

He is the second player to sign with a CFL team directly after leaving the organization in the last three years. Defensive lineman Kelon Thomas signed with the Calgary Stampeders following the 2022 season.

"This is great for Elelyon and for the Sun organization,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller.

“Just from a work ethic, tenacity, drive and desire perspective, he’s a guy that embodies all of that. He spent three years in Division 1 football and that doesn’t happen by accident.”

Miller, during the past season said he looked forward to seeing Noa perform at the next level. He’ll now get that chance.

“I personally think he has all the potential to be a starting running back in the CFL.

“He set the record for the most rushing yards in the BC Football Conference…to put up the number of touchdowns he put up this year I think translates well to the professional game.”