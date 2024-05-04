Okanagan Sun return for spring camp hopeful for another great season

After losing out to the Westshore Football team in B.C. Conference Final action last season, the Okanagan Sun have returned to the gridiron for spring camp, dusting off the rust from the offseason and stepping back into action for what they hope will be another great season.

Head Coach Travis Miller and co. have lost just one game in the last two seasons, but he knows there is more to give with this new squad.



“When you look at the fact that we went undefeated in 2022 and that we lost in the finals last year to Westshore, it’s really about redemption and building our team back to where we were a year prior," said Miller.

"A lot of these guys that are on our team now, some of them are starters, some of them are back ups, but they were all on the team and they know what it takes to win a national championship and we are working towards that on a daily basis."



130 football players will be battling it out this week for a total of 85 available spots on the team, and after a great offseason of recruiting the coaching staff is really looking forward to what this new team will bring to the field.



“Ultimately, we have an unbelievable group of highschool players that are coming here from across the country. We have 13 guys from Football Alberta that are coming here, which is fantastic,” said Miller.



“We have six local players that all played on team BC that are all a part of our program too. It’s not often that you get a level of almost 20 guys who are nationally some of the best players under 18 that are here and that’s very unique and important for us to build on.”



The team is on the lookout for young players who can bring a certain level of intensity and who can live up to the day to day demand of what it truly means to be a member of the Okanagan Sun.

"It’s not easy playing junior football, we talk about that all the time, especially playing for our team, it’s very demanding, it’s not an easy thing. And so when you look at our program, you have to really buy in to what we are doing, hold yourself accountable and then make sure that you are executing at a high level, that’s a big thing for us," said Miller.



After coming so close to the national stage in back to back years, returning receiver Sam Melanson says the fire burns bright for a lot of players who are hungry to prove the doubters wrong in 2024.



“As soon as we lost that game we all got together, the guys we knew would be coming back and we just kind of decided that we are not going to let this happen again, it did not feel good at all, and for a lot of guys that stuck with us through the whole offseason," said the receiver.

"You want to be thinking about that stuff. We are just looking forward to this season. We don’t want last season to define us, kind of thing, so we got a full new group and it’s definitely going to be a little different this year.”



As the Okanagan Sun continue to work their way through spring camp finalizing their roster for the 2024 season, a number of players are still in need of billet families, and if you’re interested in helping out the team, you can contact the Okanagan Sun.

The season officially gets underway on July 20 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.