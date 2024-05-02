Okanagan Sun hold their annual spring camp this weekend

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The Okanagan Sun coaching staff will get a chance to see the fruits of their off season labour up close when the team holds its annual spring camp this weekend.

The coaching staff along with 15 guest coaches will put 120 recruits and returning veterans through their paces during the three day camp beginning Friday evening at the Parkinson Rec Centre fields and concluding with a scrimmage Sunday afternoon at the Apple Bowl.

Sun head coach Travis Miller says he's excited about this year's recruiting class and excited to see what they can do within the team's system.

"We are looking to evaluate all of the new players in our system to see how they operate with the things that we do," said Miller.

"On film you're able to get a sense of their athleticism, some of the things they do well and some of the things they need to improve on, but until you see them directly in your system you can't truly evaluate how they are going to fit within the parameters of what we're doing."

Miller says they will also evaluate the off season progressions made by their returning vets.

Included within the camp numbers are several grade 11 players who are looking to get some experience at this level before their final year of high school.

Once camp has concluded the coaching staff will reduce the numbers to the 85 players who will be invited to main camp starting July 1.