Okanagan Sun will open 2024 BCFC season at the Apple Bowl

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The Okanagan Sun will open, and close the 2024 BC Football Conference season within the friendly confines of the Apple Bowl.

The 2024 schedule released Thursday will see each of the seven member teams play a 10-game schedule over 12 weeks.

The regular season opens July 20 and concludes Oct. 5.

The Sun will kick off the season at home Saturday, July 20 against the Langley Rams and close it out Saturday, Sept. 28 at home to the Valley Huskers.

They get the bye the final weekend of the regular season.

Following their season opener the Sun will play three straight on the road before hosting Prince George Aug. 17.

They will also host Kamloops Aug. 31 and reigning BCFC champion Westshore Rebels Sept. 21.

All five regular season home games will be played on Saturdays.

The BCFC champion will travel to the home of the Prairie Conference champion in the national semi-final. The Ontario Conference