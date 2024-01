Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Sun are set to elect a new board of directors this weekend.

The Okanagan Mainline Football Society which runs the BC Football Conference team will hold its annual general meeting Saturday at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

The AGM begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Along with election of a new board of directors the meeting will also include the presentation of the society's financial report along with appointment of auditors and solicitors.