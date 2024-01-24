Okanagan Sun members take spin on dance floor at retirement resort

Photo: Christie Hughes Members of the Okanagan Sun football team take a spin on the dance floor at Westwood Retirement Resort's winter dance.

Residents at Westwood Retirement Resort had some very special guests stop by their winter dance on Tuesday evening.

Members of the Okanagan Sun Football team surprised the residents and even took a spin on the dance floor with some of the lovely ladies.

"The ladies were delighted to see the young men dressed in their team coloured shirts looking so dapper," said Christie Hughes with Regency Resorts.

Hughes says the players have great moves on the football field but some of them were a bit out of their element on the dance floor.

"Graciously, the ladies led the way," said Hughes.

"So much fun was had by all and the Westwood Residents would love to thank the Sun boys for a great night of dancing and extend an invitation to please come back soon."