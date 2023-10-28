Westshore scored 29 unanswered 3rd quarter points to win BCFC final

Photo: Contributed

One bad quarter stood between the Okanagan Sun and a chance to defend their Canadian Junior Football championship.

The Westshore Rebels took advantage of two turnovers and a stout defence to score 29 unanswered points in the third quarter in a 33-19 win over the Sun in the BCFC title game.

The Rebels will host the winner of Sunday's CJFL semi-final between the Saskatoon Hilltops and St. Clair Saints in the Canadian Bowl Nov. 11.

The Sun took advantage of four turnovers in the opening half to take a 12-4 lead into the halftime locker room.

Trailing 4-0 following a pair of conceded safeties, Owen Landry broke through and blocked a Rebels punt through the end zone for a Sun safety.

On the next Westshore possession, Tariq Brown returned a Te Jessie interception to the Rebels 25. Six plays later, including a conversion on third and one, Elelyon Noa burst through from four yards out to put the Sun ahead for the first time.

A second blocked punt from Philip Palmarin in the final minute put the ball on the Rebels 31.

They managed just a 32-yard Liam Attwood field goal for the 12-4 lead.

The Sun took the opening kickoff to start the third quarter with a chance to build on their second quarter momentum, but mistakes opened the door for the Rebels.

Defensive player of the year Demar Hohnstein scooped up a loose ball following a bad snap on second and two and sprinted 20 yards for the touchdown on the second play of the half. Jessie connected with Christopher Vincent with the two point conversion to even the score 12-12.

After a bad punt on their next possession put the ball on the Sun 48, Jessie needed just seven plays to march the team down the field, culminated by his own one-yard plunge.

The Rebels recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff leading to Jessie's five-yard touchdown toss to Cairo Berry putting the Rebels up 26-12.

They went up three scores when Berry returned the next punt to the Sun 24 leading to a four-yard run by Gerren Hardisty.

The Sun tried to make a game of it in the fourth quarter when Liam Kroeger, who replaced started Hunter Norman late in the third, hit Ethan Marshall for a 30 yard score just two-and-a-half minutes into the final quarter.

They got to the Rebels 25 after recovering a Rebels fumble, but the drive was snuffed out when Kroeger was intercepted in the end zone.

They turned the ball over on downs on their next series at the Rebels 22 effectively ending any chance of a late comeback.

The Sun forced six Rebels turnovers but were only able to turn them into 12 points. The Rebels, who forced three turnovers, scored 14 points and stopped a promising Sun drive off those.

Unofficially, the Rebels amassed 331 yards of total offence compared with 335 for the Sun.