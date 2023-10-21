Okanagan Sun advance to BCFC final with 33-16 win over Chilliwack

Photo: Wayne Moore Elelyon Noa scampers 72 yards in the biggest play of Saturday's BCFC semi-final win

Saturday's 33-16 BCFC semi-final victory by the Okanagan Sun didn't come close to telling the whole story.

The score flattered the Sun who were sloppy and at times seemingly disinterested in their playoff tilt with the visiting Valley Huskers.

They needed two big plays in the first half just to take a one score lead into the locker room and a defence that forced six turnovers despite giving up more yardage than it has in any one game this season.

Husker quarterbacks sliced and diced the Sun secondary for 373 yards through the air. Backup Lucas Feaver who replaced the injured Tyran Duval late in the first half was particularly effective hitting on 23 of 34 for 272 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, the offence struggled to consistently move the football, partly due to a ferocious Huskers front seven who smothered the Sun vaunted run game and a receiving corps with a collective case of the dropsies.

Sun head coach Travis Miller admitted after the game his team may have had their minds on other things.

"We probably had our heads too far ahead of things based on last week's performance. We're notorious for overlooking opponents and I think this was one of those things where we were looking toward Westshore without looking at what we were about to play," said Miller.

It was the defence that got things rolling when Tariq Brown playing centre field from his safety spot picked off Duval and scampered 32 yards for the opening touchdown.

The Sun forced a safety late in the quarter but it was until later in the second when the offence finally found paydirt thanks to running back Elelyon Noa.

The newcomer took an inside shovel pass and shook off at least a half dozen defenders on his way to a 72-yard scamper down to the Huskers 18.

Two plays later Aiden Wiberg ran in from four yards out to put the Sun ahead 16-0.

Following a conceded safety, Feaver came into the game and marched the Huskers 75 yards in just 39 seconds, capping the drive with a three yard strike to Tyson George-Kelly on the final play of the half.

The Sun put up just 150 yards of offence in the opening half as the Huskers seemed hell bent on stopping the Sun running game at all costs.

"That defensive game plan they had was incredible. We thought we could use the same game plan as last week and not change anything and they were able to come out and execute.

"I think they made some great adjustments and we tried to keep everything vanilla from last week. It obviously played out in their favour the way they thought it would. Untimely penalties on our side really played a big part too."

The Sun came out in the second half and, following a Muchael Jourdin interception on the first play, marched down the field, getting a 27-yard field goal from Liam Attwood to go up 19-9.

Two drives later, Noa ran in from seven yards out to put the Sun up 26-9.

The teams traded touchdowns in the final quarter before the Sun defence was able to shut down the Huskers, stopping them on downs three times over the final 15 minutes.

The Sun managed just 315 yards of total offence in the game including just 153 yards on the ground, much of that in the final quarter.

Noa was held to just 54 yards on the ground as the Huskers stacked the box every time he was in the backfield.

The Sun will travel to Victoria next Saturday for the BCFC final. The unbeaten Westshore Rebels earned the right to host the Cullen Cup final with a 40-14 win over Langley in the other semi-final Saturday.

Westshore handed the Sun their only defeat this season, a 52-23 pounding in the provincial capital.

The winner of that game will host the national championship game in three weeks.