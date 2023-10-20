Okanagan Sun begin what they hope will be another long playoff run Saturday

Photo: Marissa Baecker - Shoot The Breeze

The Okanagan Sun kick off the BC Football Conference playoffs Saturday with the hopes of another long post season run.

The reigning BCFC and Canadian Bowl champions open the playoffs Saturday afternoon against the Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl.

Kickoff is 2 p.m.

It's the same Huskers team the Sun dispatched 46-7 a week ago in Chilliwack to clinch home field advantage in the semi-final and a team they clubbed 62-6 two months ago in their home opener.

But, despite two lopsided wins, the Sun say they are not taking their opponent lightly.

"Our guys are not complacent. In order to earn that opportunity to play Westshore again we have to beat this team for a third time. We had the same situation with PG a few weeks ago and I think our guys have risen to the occasion," said Sun head coach Travis Miller prior to practice earlier this week.

"We're primed and ready to go as a group. Nobody in taking Chilliwack lightly. We know they are coming in early and fully prepared to execute."

And, despite a lopsided win a week ago, Miller says the Huskers gave them all they could handle in the early going.

"They are a much more resilient team than we anticipated. When you beat a team 62-6 you anticipate coming in and being able to roll over them.

"They were definitely a resilient group and came out and gave us all we could handle through the first quarter and into the second."

The Sun have utilized three quarterbacks this season, partly due to an injury to starter Liam Kroeger who finally returned to the field for one series against the Huskers.

But, with Kroeger on the mend and veteran Adam Rocha healthy, it will be Hunter Norman who started the season third on the depth chart who will get the ball Saturday.

Norman has been impressive after coming to the team from Langley during the off season.

In limited action, Norman has completed more than 81 per cent of his passes for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns, amassing a quarterback rating of 145.3 (a perfect QB rating is 158.3).

"He's come a long way since the beginning of the season. We saw what he did to us last year when he played for Langley and he diced us up pretty good in that first playoff game. We know what he is capable of and we're excited to have him start for us this weekend."

The backfield will again be led by newcomer Elelyon Noa who has 550 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns since joining the team three games ago.

Miller says the addition of Noa has elevated the offence and pushed the running back group he says was already enjoying a good season.

He's also a headache for opposing teams to game plan against.

"Whenever you have someone they have to game plan for it opens up other avenues for us to take advantage of."

The winner of Saturday's semi will face the winner of the other semi-final between unbeaten Westshore Rebels and the Langley Rams.

The BCFC champion will host this year's Canadian Bowl