Okanagan Sun will host semi-final after rout of Valley Huskers

Photo: Marissa Baecker - Shoot The Breeze Hunter Norman threw for 263 yards in the Sun 46-7 win Saturday in Chilliwack

The Okanagan Sun put an exclamation point on the BC Football Conference regular season.

The defence forced seven turnovers including turnovers on the first five possessions and the offence put up nearly 600 yards of total offence in a 46-7 dismantling of the Valley Huskers Saturday afternoon in Chilliwack.

The win, in the final game of the regular season, sets up a rematch between the two teams next Saturday at the Apple Bowl in one BCFC playoff semi-final.

The Huskers struggled to get anything going offensively save for the first drive of the game when they took the opening kickoff and marched down to the 15 before Philip Palmarin snuffed out the drive with an interception at the goal line.

The stifling defence forced the Huskers to turn the ball over on each of their next four possessions, including interceptions by Kenley Williams and Michael Jourdan and two turnovers on downs.

The offence turned those into 17 points.

Quarterback Hunter Norman, who alternated with Adam Rocha throughout the opening half, engineered both touchdown drives in the opening half.

Following a turnover on downs, he led the team 60 yards on nine plays, culminating in Aidan Wiberg's first of two rushing touchdowns from 15 yards out to open the scoring.

Five minutes into the second following Jourdan's interception, Norman capped a four play, 40 yard drive with a three yard strike to Elelyon Noa. Liam Attwood converted a pair of field goals in the opening half for the Sun.

Norman, who went most of the way in the second half, opened the third with a 64-yard dart to Sam Melanson, moving the ball to the Huskers 13. Four plays later, Wiberg walked in from two yards out to put the Sun up 27-7.

Noa ran in his second of the contest later in the quarter while Attwood connected from 38 yards out and a conceded safety out the Sun up 39-7 after three.

Norman closed out the scoring on the opening play of the fourth quarter, hitting Ethan Marshall from 24 yards out.

The lone blemish on an otherwise stellar afternoon for Norman came in the dying moments of the opening half when he was picked off deep in Huskers territory. The ensuing runback put the ball on the Sun nine yard line.

Five plays later, BCFC leading rusher Reece Wyke barrelled in from a yard out for the Huskers only points on the afternoon.

Norman completed 14 of 17 passes he threw for 263 yards and one score.

Liam Kroeger, who has not played since early in the season due to injury came in for one series later in the fourth quarter.

He did not complete one of his two throws and was intercepted on his final toss.

Noa, in his third game withe the Sun ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught three balls for 15 yards and a score.

Defensive lineman Devon Guy who came into the game with five tackles was a one man wrecking crew, amassing three quarterbacks sacks in the game.

The Sun finished the campaign 8-1 while the Huskers finished 7-3.

Next Saturday's semi-final is scheduled to kick off at the Apple Bowl at 2 p.m.