Okanagan Sun host Prince George in third meeting of the season

Photo: Marissa Baecker - Shoot The Breeze

The Okanagan Sun would probably prefer a chance at redemption against the Westshore Rebels instead of yet another tussle with the second year Prince George Kodiaks.

In two previous meetings, both in Prince George, the Sun have outscored the Kodiaks 106-14 including last weekend's 74-14 beat down.

But, the schedule is what the schedule is and you can only play who the schedule makers put in front of you on any given day.

The Sun (6-1) come into the game Saturday guaranteed a playoff spot and can move one step closer to clinching second place and a home date in the semi-final.

With the decision not to play the Aug. 19 game against Langley, postponed due to the wildfires burning on both sides of the lake, the Sun and Rams will play one fewer game than the rest of the league.

Neither team will be credited with a victory meaning any ties in the win column will be decided strictly by head-to-head meetings.

The Sun will play in Chilliwack next weekend to close out the season with the winner of that game assured of a second place finish.

Saturday's tilt with the Kodiaks will give Sun fans a first look at new running back Elelyon Noa.

Noa torched the Kodiaks for 111 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in just a half of work. He also caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Noa broke Reggie Bush's career rushing record at Helix High School in San Diego before attending Utah State.

In three seasons of limited action he rushed for over 800 yards and four touchdowns.

He joins a stout backfield that includes Aidan Wiberg, the BCFC's third highest rusher with 734 yards.

Saturday's final home game before the post season kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.