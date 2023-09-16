Okanagan Sun score 38 points on turnovers in lopsided win in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Broncos took the opening kickoff, marched down the field and put seven on the board against the Okanagan Sun Saturday.

Unfortunately for the winless Broncos, it was the lone bright spot in an otherwise miserable evening.

The Sun scored the next 66 points in a 66-7 shellacking of the Broncos in the home opener. The Broncos have played the first half of the season away from home while Hillside Stadium underwent renovations.

Saturday was not a happy homecoming.

The Sun took advantage of several miscues, turning interceptions, blocked punts and turnovers on downs into 38 points.

After Colton Meikle put the Broncos on the board with a 10-year touchdown reception, the Sun took over.

Following a conceded safety, starting quarterback Adam Rocha quickly marched the team 75-yards downfield capped off by an eight-yard Aiden Wiberg run.

The Sun got the ball back off a Michael Jourdan interception, leading to an 11-yard sprint into the end zone by Rocha.

A turnover on downs led to A 26-yard Rocha strike to Sam Melanson putting the visitors up 24-7.

Back-to-back safeties and a 10-yard Liam Attwood field goal put the Sun up 31-7 at the half.

Rocha and the offence continued to churn following the break.

Rocha and Melanson hooked up from eight yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter before Tristan Peddle got into the act scoring a pair of six-yard touchdowns before the quarter was over.

Fourth string quarterback Hunter Norman came in for the fourth quarter, hooking up with Ethan Marshall on a nine-yard touchdown before Kyle Dennis hit paydirt from four yards out.

The win improved the Sun to 5-1 entering their final bye week of the season.

Following the bye the Sun will travel to Prince George Sept. 30 before hosting the same Kodiaks back at the Apple Bowl Oct. 7.