Okanagan Sun lose starting quarterback in lopsided win over VI Raiders

Photo: Marissa Baecker - Shoot The Breeze Liam Kroeger

The Okanagan Sun scored early, and often in a 68-22 dismantling of the winless VI Raiders Saturday night at the Apple Bowl.

But, the win could have come with a high price tag when starting quarterback Liam Kroeger was knocked out of the late in the first quarter with what head coach Travis Miller called a strained shoulder.

"It was more precautionary. Just wanted to pull him to make sure nothing more happens to him," said Miller.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow. It could be worse, it could be better."

Kroeger was seen after the game in a sling Miller said to keep the shoulder immobilized.

During his brief time in the game he did struggle to find his receivers, connecting on just two of six passes for 43 yards.

He did lead the team on two touchdown drives in the opening quarter, both by running back Aiden Wiberg.

Wiberg took the second snap of the game and broke free up the middle before outrunning the secondary for a 56-yard touchdown.

He capped a five-play, 60-yard drive following a partially blocked punt with a four yard scamper to put the Sun up 21-0.

Prior to that, Romareo Reid took an interception 14-yards to the house as the Sun dominated the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball during the opening 15 minutes.

The Raiders did show some life in the second quarter. Quarterback Ben Chomolok connected with speedy receiver Paul Romanoff for 46-yards for the first of their three touchdown connections.

The Sun got that one right back when Ethan Marshall took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

On the Raiders next possession, aided by 45 yards in penalties, the Chomolok and Romanoff hooked up again from five-yards out.

A needless penalty on a fourth quarter drive also helped set up the Raiders final touchdown of the night.

"We will run. If that continues it will be one of the downfalls of our program," said Miller of the penalty parade.

"It's something are going are going to deal with...we have to deal with it because you saw it on two drives. It just negates everything positive that we are doing when we continue to take needless penalties."

Rocha, in for the injured Kroeger engineered four touchdown drives of his own. Late in the second quarter he snuck in from a yard out before hitting Kenny Williams from 15-yards out to put the Sun at 45-14 at the half.

Wiberg from a yard out and Tristan Peddle with a 62 yard scamper both scored in the third as the Sun grabbed an insurmountable 59-14 lead.

Things almost erupted late in the game with fourth string quarterback Hunter Norman tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Guenther with just six seconds left on the clock.

The Raiders bench took exception to a passing play so late in a lopsided game, but Miller saw it as backups getting a chance to play.

"Our fourth string quarterback and one of our third string receivers get an opportunity to throw the ball. I mean, we threw short and the guy caught it.

"Just playing the game."

Wiberg ran for 128 yards after amassing more than 100 in the first quarter alone. Unofficially, the team ran for 276 yards in the contest while throwing for 221 yards.

The win puts the Sun back in the win column after that embarrassing 52-23 loss in Victoria two weeks ago.

At 4-1, they sit alone in second in the BCFC, behind the 6-0 Westshore Rebels.

The Sun hit the road next Saturday to take on the 0-5 Kamloops Broncos.