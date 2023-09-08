Okanagan Sun host Raiders in annual 'Burn Fund' charity game

Photo: Marissa Baecker - Shoot The Breeze

It will be a busy night at the Apple Bowl Saturday when the Okanagan Sun return to the field after a break over the Labour Day long weekend.

Along with a key home date with the visiting VI Raiders, the game will also serve as the second annual Burn Fund charity classic.

The game will give fans a chance to honour the brave men and women from fire departments across the Central Okanagan who have battled wildfires throughout the region the past three weeks, while at the same time contributing to firefighter supported charities.

Festivities include a tailgate party in the East parking lot starting at 5 p.m. as well as halftime entertainment by country singer Dawson Grey.

Firefighters will also be selling specially designed t-shirts and taking donations to support the BC Burn Fund and Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund.

The fire relief fund which is supporting those people and organizations affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire, has already distributed $48,000 to community organizations helping those in need.

Meantime, on the field, the Sun will look to rebound following a sloppy 52-23 defeat at the hands of the unbeaten Westshore Rebels two weeks ago.

Numerous mistakes, specifically over the final five minutes of the second quarter, put the Sun in a hole they couldn't escape.

Working on cleaning those up was likely a focus during this week's practice.

The Sun come into the game third in the BCFC with a record of 3-1. The Rebels continue to lead at a perfect 5-0 while the Valley Huskers sit at 4-1.

The Huskers travel to Victoria this weekend.

The Raiders meantime are looking for their first win of the season after dropping their first five.

The franchise has fallen on hard times of late after winning just once in 10 tries last season.

Kickoff Saturday night is at 7 p.m.