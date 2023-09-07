West Kelowna Warriors send veteran defenceman to Prince George

Photo: Tami Quan

The West Kelowna Warriors have completed a deal with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors Thursday sent 18-year-old defenceman Noah Laframboise to the Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Laframboise suited up for 47 games during his lone season with the Warriors scoring once and adding seven assists.

The move comes as the Warriors get set to open up their exhibition schedule.

The Warriors head to Merritt for a pair of games Friday and Saturday before wrapping up the pre season schedule with back-to-back games against the Vernon Vipers next weekend.

They open up the regular season at home against the reigning league champion Penticton Vees Friday, Sept. 22.

Single game tickets go on sale next Tuesday.