Westshore Rebels run all over the Okanagan Sun, 52-23 Saturday

Photo: BCFC TV Te Jessie flies through the air for a Rebels touchdown Saturday.

The game was billed as a clash of the titans - the top two teams in the BC Football Conference in an all out war.

It was anything but.

The Westshore Rebels put themselves in the driver's seat to host a potential BC title game during a 52-23 dismantling of the visiting Okanagan Sun Saturday afternoon.

It was a game that was probably closer than the score indicated, but too many mistakes and missed opportunities by the Sun gave the Rebels and their high-powered offence too many chances deep inside Sun territory.

Quarterback Te Jessie took full advantage, tossing five touchdown passes and flying through the air for a sixth on the ground in leading the Rebels to the lopsided victory.

The loss also snapped the Sun's 18-game regular season winning streak and, since Saturday's showdown was the only regular season meeting between the two teams in a oddly designed schedule, the Rebels would have to lose twice for the Sun to have any chance of repeating as regular season champions.

The Sun actually led 7-3 after answering an early Rebels field goal with a long drive of their own on their first possession, capped off by Liam Kroeger's one-yard plunge after a defensive penalty placed the ball on the one.

Jessie Hit Cairo Berry for the first of his two touchdowns on the afternoon on Westshore's next possession to retake the lead.

Then the mistakes began.

Liam Attwood's 32-yard field goal attempt knuckled under the bar after it appeared to be partially tipped, then on their next possession, Aiden Wiberg was stuffed on a third and goal from the one.

The Sun did earn a safety when Jessie was sacked in the end zone of the ensuing play to cut the deficit to one.

But late in the half, Jessie and Berry hooked up from seven yards out just two plays after Joey Reaume blocked a punt, putting the ball on the Sun 10.

A blocked punt on the Sun next possession again put the Rebels in excellent field at the Sun 13.

That drive stalled and this time it was the Sun who blocked an attempted field goal, but an ill-advised lateral on the return went directly into a Rebels defender, setting up a third touchdown toss from Jessie.

A conceded safely on the Sun final possession of the half put the Rebels up 26-9 at the half.

The Sun marched the opening kickoff of the second half to the Rebels 18, but a Wiberg fumble ended that drive and any chance of a Sun comeback.

The Rebels took a 42-9 lead into the final quarter before the Sun made the score respectable with touchdown runs from Wiberg (9 yards) and Connor Bjorgan (21 yards).

The loss drops the Sun into a second place tie with the Valley Huskers at 3-1.

They get the Labour Day long weekend off before hosting the VI Raiders Saturday, Sept. 9.