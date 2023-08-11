Sun look to extend perfect start to 2023 season Saturday

Photo: Marissa - Shoot The Breeze

The Okanagan Sun will put three winning streaks on the line when they host the Kamloops Broncos Saturday night at the Apple Bowl.

The reigning Canadian Bowl champions are 2-0 to start the season while also riding a 17-game regular season winning streak.

Their last regular season defeat came in week three of the 2021 season, a 7-0 loss in Langley.

The Sun also come into the game having never lost to the Kamloops Broncos. The team is a perfect 28-0 since the Broncos re-entered the league in 2007.

They were also perfect against the previous Kamloops Cowboys franchise which played three seasons from 2001 through 2003 before financial problems forced them to lose their playing status.

All of which likely means nothing to Sun head coach Travis Miller who has always prepared the team on a game-by-game basis and has always shown each opponent the utmost respect.

Don't expect many lineup changes for a Sun team that has outscored its opposition 94-6 through the first two games.

And, expect both Liam Kroeger and Adam Roche to see time behind centre as they have the first two games.

Both have been equally effective stats-wise during their four quarters of work.

Rocha, a master of the short passing game, has completed 83.3 per cent of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed for two scores.

Kroeger has been able to complete 62.5 per cent of his throws for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also has thrown an interception and rushed for one score.

The defence has been as stout as the six points allowed through two games would indicate. They have given up an average of 190 yards in total offence, although the Valley Huskers were able to sustain some drive through the air last week.

They have also sacked the quarterback five times, recovered a fumble and blocked two punts, one for a touchdown.

Kickoff Saturday is 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Apple Bowl.