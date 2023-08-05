Okanagan Sun host Chilliwack Saturday in their BCFC home opener

Photo: Wayne Moore Sun practice ahead of Saturday's home opener

The Okanagan Sun will celebrate the past and the present when they kick off the home portion of their 2023 BC Football Conference schedule Saturday night at the Apple Bowl.

Prior to kickoff, players representing the 1988, 2000 and 2023 national championship teams will unveil banners commemorating their achievements.

Following the ceremony the reigning Canadian Bowl champions will take to the Apple Bowl field for the first time since their November triumph in Regina to face the Valley Huskers.

Both teams are coming off season-opening wins, the Sun dominating Prince George 32-0 while the Huskers hung on to defeat the Langley Rams 26-18, but both are moving up in class.

"I expect a physical team," said Sun coach Travis Miller of the Huskers.

"They have a great quarterback, great run game, a very, very stout defence. I anticipate they will come at us in all three phases of the game, but definitely leaning on the run game and their quarterback to make things happen when they need it."

The Sun started slow in their season opener, turning the ball over three times in the opening half, but pulled it together in the third and fourth quarters.

Liam Kroeger got the start last week with newcomer Adam Rocha coming in for the second half.

The roles will be reversed Saturday as Miller continues to determine who the starter will be moving forward.

"They both earned enough last week to get a half each and I think they've done the same this week.

"We had too many mistakes and too many missed opportunities which in the end limits the guys who are taking that step forward to take the starting quarterback role but the nice thing is both these guys are competing with each other and pushing the pace which means both are getting better."

Miller says that battle can only make them and the team better.

On the defensive side of the ball Miller says he liked what he saw from the unit, saying they gelled quickly in the opener and expects they will only get better this week.

Saturday marks the first of three straight at home for the Sun who will host Kamloops and Langley in upcoming weeks.

Kickoff Saturday is 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.