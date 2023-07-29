Okanagan Sun open 2023 BCFC season with a 32-0 win in Prince George

Photo: Contributed Tristan Peddle scores the first of his two touchdowns Saturday

The Okanagan Sun opened up the 2023 BC Football Conference season the way the end 2022 - with a dominating defence and an opportunistic offence.

The reigning Canadian Bowl champions kicked off the season with a 32-0 thumping of the Kodiaks in Prince George.

The offence, directed by second-year quarterback Liam Kroeger started slowly, relying on a pair of Liam Attwood field goals to take a 6-0 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the opening half.

But, it was the Sun special teams that helped kickstart the offence. A botched punt on the Kodiaks next possession gave the Sun good field position.

And, with less than a minute until halftime Kroeger executed a perfect shovel pass to Tristan Peddle motioning against the flow for a five-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead at the half.

Attwood extended the lead to 16 early in the third quarter before first-year quarterback Adam Rocha, who toiled in the Northern Football Conference in Ontario the past two season, who took over the the second half marched the team down the field on his next possession.

Peddle capped off the drive with a two yard scamper to put the Sun up 23-0. A safety late in the third quarter pushed the margin to 25-0 before Rocha and first-year receiver Jasiah Haliburton hooked up for what may be highlight of the year late in the game.

With the Sun scrimmaging second and nine from the Kodiaks 23, Rocha dropped back, looked left then pivoted to the right, tossing a rainbow toward Haliburton along the sideline just inside the end zone.

With a defender draped all over him, Haliburton jumped high in the air, made the grab and somehow got a foot down in bounds while being shoved out of bounds.

JASIAH HALIBURTON ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!? WHAT A CATCH!



Credit to new QB Adam Rocha with the beauty throw.



32-0 Sun late in the 4th quarter@BCFC_Media @CJFLnews pic.twitter.com/bF9od4HPSu — Okanagan Sun (@okanagan_sun) July 30, 2023

Attwood converted all three majors to go along with his three field goals.

The Sun, who finished a perfect 14-0 last season including playoffs and the Canadian Bowl, play their home opener at the Apple Bowl next Saturday, Aug. 5 against the Valley Huskers.

It's the first of three straight and four of five on home turf.