Okanagan Sun hit the road early Saturday morning for season-opener in Prince George

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Okanagan Sun have a target on their back - and they know it.

Heading into the 2023 BC Football Conference season the reigning Canadian Bowl champions, the Sun will be the yardstick with which every team will try and measure themselves against.

First up, the Prince George Kodiaks.

The second year franchise will host the Sun Saturday night to kick off a new season.

And, while the Kodiaks are just in their second season, they will have a new, and familiar look this year.

Former Sun head coach Jamie Boreham has taken over the reigns of the franchise after Keon Raymond stepped down after one season at the helm.

Sun head coach Travis Miller says it's an ideal situation for his team entering into a new season.

"From our perspective I think it's the best team we could face in week one. He's obviously going to have very strong team, he's a great coach and he's going to do everything he can to beat us," said Miller.

"He knows every single one of our players and coaches very well as he recruited 90 per cent of the guys that are here and a lot of the coaches as well. He'll know our weaknesses and strengths and everything we need in order to try to win the game.

"He'll put his best foot forward with his group to make sure that doesn't happen, so it's a pretty cool opportunity for us to have the ability to play someone who knows our strengths and weaknesses so well."

The Sun have been in camp for nearly a month banging heads against each other and, as is always the case to start a new season, they are chomping at the bit to hit someone in a different colour jersey.

That opportunity was lost last weekend when a planned exhibition game against Kamloops was postponed.

The Sun will have a number of new faces as well as some familiar ones taking on starter roles this season.

The most scrutinized change will come under centre where second-year pivot Liam Kroeger and recruit Adam Rocha were in a battle during camp to replace departed Dom Britton at quarterback.

Miller says both have looked very good in camp but wants to see what they will do in live action before settling on a starter.

He wouldn't commit to anything for Saturday's opener except to say Kroeger will start and lead the team during the first series. The rest he kept under wraps.

A run first team in 2022, Miller says he's not sure what the team's offensive identity will be in 2023, again waiting to see how the team responds during game conditions.

Following Saturday's opener, the Sun will return home for three straight at the Apple Bowl, starting with the home opener next Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Valley Huskers.