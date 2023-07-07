Okanagan Sun to hold scrimmage at City Park oval Sunday

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Sun have begun preparations in earnest for the upcoming 2023 BC Football Conference season.

The reigning Canadian champions opened training camp at the Parkinson Rec Centre fields earlier this week.

Camp will continue through the weekend culminating with a scrimmage at the City Park fields Sunday afternoon.

The scrimmage is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

A full intra-squad game is slated for next Saturday afternoon at the Apple Bowl while an exhibition game against the Kamloops Broncos is scheduled for Vernon on the July 22 weekend.

The Sun will open the regular season in Prince George Saturday, July 29 before their home opener Saturday, Aug. 5 against the Valley Huskers.