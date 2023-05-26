More than 110 players are expected in town this weekend for the Okanagan Sun annual spring camp

Photo: CJFL-TV

Success, it's said, breeds success.

That's certainly the case for the BC Football Conference's Okanagan Sun.

Coming off the team's first national championship in 22 years, the Sun have become the preferred destination for several junior football hopefuls and university transfers.

That will be borne out this weekend when the club holds its annual spring camp.

Head coach Travis Miller says between 110 and 120 players are expected to take the field for the three day camp beginning Friday evening at the Parkinson Rec Centre fields.

It's the largest spring camp in terms of numbers in quite some time which Miller acknowledges brings with it some challenges.

Miller says two Sun coaches will work with each position group, quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, both offensive and defensive lines, linebackers and defensive backs.

"And, we're bringing in about 20 guest coaches, some CFL guys all the way down to high school coaches here to learn," says Miller.

"We'll have multiple coaches at every position to help evaluate and run the practices."

Miller himself will be able to move from group to group and help in the evaluation of talent.

He said he's looking forward to see the fruits of what he believes is a good recruiting class.

Probably the most important battle will be under centre where the team is looking for a new starter for the first time in three years after Dominic Britton left for the University of Calgary.

"I think there will be a good battle there with Liam Kroeger who is going into his third year and Adam Roche who is a Mount Allison transfer."

Kroeger saw action in just two games last season, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns while Rocha spent last summer as the starting quarterback for the semi-pro Sudbury Spartans.

"I think there is also going to be a really good battle on both lines," added Miller.

"We have some veteran returnees and added a ton of great talent both high school and university transfers. And, when you add people who have played at the U-Sport level to your program, it elevates everybody else around them."

Miller says the goal of the weekend is to evaluate each position to determine what they have and what they still may need.

He expects to have the numbers down to about 85 in time for main camp July 3.