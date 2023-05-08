Reigning national champion Okanagan Sun open 2023 season away from home

Photo: CJFL-TV

The Okanagan Sun will begin defence of their national championship on the road.

The Sun, who beat the Regina Thunder 21-19 in last year's Canadian Bowl in Regina, will kick off the 2023 BC Football Conference season in Prince George Saturday, July 29.

It will be the first of three meetings between the Sun and the Kodiaks who will be led this year by former Sun head coach Jamie Boreham.

The unbalanced schedule also includes home-and-home with Kamloops and Chilliwack with single games against Langley, Westshore and the Raiders.

The 10-game regular season schedule will be played over 12 weekends with each of the seven league teams receiving two byes.

The Sun will play five games at home in the comfortable confines of the Apple Bowl, all played on a Saturday.

The home portion of the schedule kicks off Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Chilliwack.

Three of the five will be played in August.

The five home games include:

Saturday Aug. 5 vs. Chilliwack - 7 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 12 vs. Kamloops - 7 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 19 vs. Langley - 7 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 9 vs. VI Raiders - 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 7 vs. Prince George - 4 p.m.

The road schedule includes two games in Prince George with other games slated in Westshore, Kamloops and Chilliwack.

Playoffs run the weekends of Oct. 21 and 28 with the league champion hosting the Canadian Bowl on the Nov. 11 weekend.

Due to renovations at Hillside Stadium, the Kamloops Broncos will be forced to play their first five games on the road while those renovations are taking place.

They will close out the schedule with five straight at home.

The CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed former Sun Mike O'Shea Jr. reuniting him with his father, head coach Mike O'Shea Sr.