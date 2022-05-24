BCFC's Okanagan Sun looking for families to host players for the upcoming season

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The Okanagan Sun are in need to families willing to host players for the upcoming 2022 junior football season.

With the BCFC season set to begin in July, prospective families will be asked to take in players starting now, June 15 or July 1, and billet them through to the end of October.

"Billet families play a large role within the Sun organization and make players feel like they are at home even when they are hundreds of miles away", said head coach Travis Miller.

"Housing a Sun player is an extremely rewarding experience that provides a unique opportunity to help a young man adapt his surroundings and forge lasting relationships that last well beyond football."

You will also be helping players to become more embedded within the community.

Billet families are compensated between $500 and $700 a month, and receive a pair of season tickets.

Interested families are asked to contact Leah Bartlett at 250-801-6332 or email [email protected]