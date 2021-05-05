Two players with Okanagan connections taken in CFL draft

Photo: UBC Nick Cross (l) and Ben Hladik were selected in Tuesday's CFL draft

The Okanagan was fairly well represented during Tuesday's annual Canadian Football League draft.

But whether they will get a chance to show off their abilities to their respective teams this year is still up in the air.

Former Okanagan Sun linebacker Nick Cross was taken ninth overall, the last selection of the first round, by the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Cross suited up for five games with the Sun in the 2018 season, registering eight tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery which he turned into a touchdown.

He moved on to UBC where he was named an All-Canadian in 2019.

Linebacker Ben Hladik, another UBC alum and Vernon native was taken by the BC Lions with the fourth pick of the third round.

Hladik was also named an All-Canadian in 2019.

The CFL, which cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19, is hoping to run a 14-game season this year beginning Aug. 5, culminating with the Grey Cup game Dec. 12 in Hamilton.

However, that is contingent on all six provincial jurisdictions signing off on the league's return to play plan.

In the meantime, the BC Football Conference, which includes the Sun and Kamloops Broncos, are also hoping to compete this season after being forced to shut down last season.

The league has prepared a six, eight and 10 game schedules but have not yet made those public.

Decisions on what a season may look like will ultimately be decided by the provincial health office.