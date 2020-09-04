Members of the Calgary Stampeders will participate in a football skills camp in Kelowna later this month

Photo: CFL Bo Levi Mitchell

Normally, the CFL Calgary Stampeders would be busy preparing for the stretch run toward the playoffs this time of year.

But, COVID-19 has taken care of that, forcing the CFL to cancel the season, leaving players and coaches on the sidelines like many of the rest of us.

With time on their hands, the Stampeders have teams up with the BCFC's Okanagan Sun and the Alfa Project to host a weekend skills camp in Kelowna Sept. 25 to 27.

The camp is open to players in grades seven through 12, as well as youth and high school coaches.

Seven current and former players and coaches from the Stampeders will be in Kelowna to run the camp, including:

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell

Receiver Kamar Jordan

Offensive lineman Jon Gott

Running back Matt Walter

Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson

Defensive line coach Corey Mace

Special teams coach Taylor Altilio

The weekend begins with a free question and answer session for youth coaches on the Friday evening at a hotel to be determined.

Players in grades seven to nine, and 10 to 12 will each take part in two position-specific skills sessions Saturday, followed by skills and combine testing on the Sunday.

The camp will be held on the Parkinson Rec Centre fields.

Click here to register. The cutoff for pre-registration is Sept. 18.