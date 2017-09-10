Sun welcome familiar face

Photo: Contributed Receiver Rashaun Simonise has rejoined the Okanagan Sun.

What is already a lethal receiving corp just got more dangerous after the Okanagan Sun welcomed back a familiar face.

Receiver Rashaun Simonise returned to the club during the bye week to add one more weapon to an already stacked set of receivers available to quarterbacks Keith Zyla and Nick Wenman.

Simonise came to the Sun last September following a tryout with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

In three regular season and one playoff game, he caught 12 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

The now 22-year-old will join a receiving group with three players in the league's top 10.

Nate Anderson leads the league in receptions (25) and yards (419). He also has two touchdowns.

Kyler Mosley is fourth in yards with 295 while Liam Crane is 10th with 190 yards receiving.

Simonise, a former University of Calgary Dino, also had a role in the return game last season, with 6 kick returns and 13 punt returns, averaging 20.5 yards per return on kickoffs, and 7.4 yards on punts.

While he joined the club during the week, it's not clear whether he will make his 2017 debut when the Sun open the second half of the season at the Apple Bowl Sunday against the VI Raiders.

The Sun should also have Zyla available Sunday afternoon.

The starting quarterback was injured during a week one victory over the Westshore Rebels and has not played since.

During his absence, Nick Wenman has guided the team to four straight wins, the latest, a 45-11 thrashing of the Raiders two weeks ago in Nanaimo.

The Sun kick off the second half of the season atop the BCFC standings with a perfect 5-0 record. The Rebels sit at 4-1 with the Raiders 3-2.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m.