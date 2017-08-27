Sun hit the break perfect

Photo: Twitter

The Okanagan Sun hit the midway point of the BC Football Conference on a high.

The Sun improved to 5-0 Saturday with a convincing 45-11 victory over the Vancouver Island Raiders on Nanaimo.

Isaac Wegner kicked the Sun to a 7-0 first quarter lead with field goals from 30 and 12 yards, while punter Matthew Panattoni booted a single.

The defence doubled the lead early in the second quarter when Aldrich Barrios intercepted his fifth pass in just over quarters of football, and returned it for a touchdown.

Barriors had four interceptions the previous week against Chilliwack.

The Raiders cut into the lead with a field goal following a partially blocked punt.

Any momentum the Raiders may have gained was snuffed out when Javen Kaechele returned the ensuing kickoff 1-5 yards to put the Sun up 21-3.

A Raiders single made it 21-4 at the half.

The score stayed that way until the first play of the fourth quarter when Raiders pivot Jake Laberge hooked up with Brycen Mayoh from 25 yards out to cut the deficit to 21-11.

That's as close as the Raiders would get.

The offence finally put some point on the board when Nick Wenman connected with Liam Crane. Crane caught a second touchdown pass and Conor Richard returned another interception for the Sun to put the game out of reach.

Wenger's third field goal closed out the scoring late in the game.

The Sun hit the Labour Day weekend break a perfect 5-0, a full game up on the second place Westshore Rebels. The Rebels went to 4-1 with a 51-13 pounding of the Valley Huskers.

The Raiders are at 3-2 while the Langley Rams sit in possession of the fourth and final playoff spot at the moment with a 2-3 record.

The Rams upended 1-4 Kamloops 31-19 Saturday.

The Sun lead the BC in both scoring and defence, putting up 205 points, while allowing just 50.

The Sun open the second half of the season against the same Raiders Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.