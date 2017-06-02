Sun need billets, volunteers

42761
As players and coaches begin preparations for another BC Football League season, the Okanagan Sun are reaching out to the community for help.

The Sun is in need of billets and room rentals for out of town players coming in for the 2017 season.

Accommodations are needed from July through November.

Volunteers are also needed to assist during game-day operations.

If you can help, call Tamiko Lyle at 250-212-0058, or email [email protected]

