BC News

Eby says OpenAI's Altman will apologize to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in wake of shootings

OpenAI CEO will apologize

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has agreed to apologize to the people of Tumbler Ridge after the mass shooting by a user of the firm's technology, whose worrisome online behaviour wasn't flagged to police by the company.

Eby says OpenAI will also work with the province to come up with recommendations for federal regulatory standards on artificial intelligence and reporting of problematic interactions with its users.

The premier says after a virtual meeting with Altman that OpenAI will work on the apology with the mayor of Tumbler Ridge where eight victims were shot dead on Feb. 10 by Jesse Van Rootselaar, who was banned by OpenAI last June over violations of its policies on the use of its ChatGPT chatbot.

But the company did not inform law enforcement at the time, and Eby says he doesn't believe OpenAI's current reporting standards are sufficient.

Federal Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon met with Altman on Wednesday and said the tragedy "demands answers and stronger safeguards when powerful AI technologies are involved."

A statement from Solomon said Altman promised to implement safety protocols that direct people "experiencing distress" to appropriate local services and that the company would apply its new safety standards retroactively to review previously flagged cases.

British Columbia's Chief Coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan announced this week that an inquest into the shootings will consider the role of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI has admitted that Van Rootselaar, who committed suicide at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, got around the ban by having a second account.