Big bills are coming due for underfunded B.C. stratas, says new report

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. B.C. condo owners may be less prepared than their Ontario counterparts for unforeseen building repairs due to regulatory differences between the two provinces, says Thomas Beattie, CEO of Vancouver-based OctoAI Technologies Corp.

B.C. condo budgets are severely underfunded compared to other provinces, says a new report.

Ontario’s condo budgets are nearly 40 per cent higher than those in B.C. and Alberta, largely a result of Ontario’s higher funding requirements, said a March 3 report by OctoAI Technologies Corp., a Vancouver-based condo intelligence provider.

Ontario condo owners contribute nearly three times more to reserve funds than those in B.C., the report said. As a result, Ontario condo communities have per-unit reserves that are more than double those in British Columbia.

B.C. condo communities have just $4,000 per unit set aside for capital projects, compared to about $6,000 in Alberta and $10,000 in Ontario, said the report.

Underfunded condominiums in B.C. are facing a funding cliff and are likely to see a surge in unexpected repair bills, it said.

Special levies—for things like a roof, siding, window and balcony projects—could put B.C. condo owners in a precarious position, OctoAI said.

B.C. condo owners face average levies of roughly $2,000 per year across all units, assuming a steady three per cent annual increase in annual reserve contributions, said the report.

Over 100,000 B.C. condo owners may receive a levy averaging over $8,000 in 2026, said the report.

OctoAI said over three-quarters of B.C. strata corporations are poorly funded—defined as having less than 80 per cent coverage including projected future contributions—and over half of them are in critical territory with less than 50 per cent coverage.

"In B.C., we’ve historically been allowed to skip proactive savings and pass the buck to the next guy,” said OctoAI CEO Thomas Beattie in a press release.

“While nobody likes paying higher monthly fees, the alternative is much worse.”

The root cause may be that B.C. requires 10 per cent of operating budgets to be set aside, whereas Ontario links minimum contributions to expected future capital expenditures.

The OctoAI report noted upcoming policy and regulatory changes in B.C.

New depreciation report requirements come into effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Capital Regional District this year. Stratas with five or more units without depreciation reports, or those received prior to Dec. 31, 2020, must obtain one by July 1, 2026. Other regions of B.C. must have one by July 1, 2027.

“Many buildings are about to get an unwelcome reality check," Beattie said.

The report called for condo disclosure requirements to be harmonized across Canada. The report also said B.C. should consider adopting mandatory condo board education.

OctoAI said its report was based on a comprehensive analysis of over 10,000 condo corporations across the country.