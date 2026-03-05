286424
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Kathy Michaels - Mar 5, 2026 / 8:23 am | Story: 602031

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC is reporting.

Drive BC said the road closure spans 141 kilometres between Townley Street and Anderson Road.

An update should be available at 11 a.m.

