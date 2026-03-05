BC News
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 1 between Revelstoke and Golden
Incident closes Hwy 1
Photo: Contributed
Highway 1 closed in both directions.
Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC is reporting.
Drive BC said the road closure spans 141 kilometres between Townley Street and Anderson Road.
An update should be available at 11 a.m.
⛔️#BCHwy1 - CLOSED in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. #GlacierNationalPark— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 5, 2026
ℹ️More info: https://t.co/VI9LolsmVq pic.twitter.com/QhGJehFhKs
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Police presence in RutlandKelowna - 8:34 am
- Incident closes Hwy 1BC - 8:23 am
- Theft suspect soughtVernon - 8:15 am
- Another fire at encampmentPenticton - 7:57 am
- Fuhr on submarine contractOttawa - 7:24 am
© 2026 Castanet.net