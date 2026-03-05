BC News

Highway 1 reopens after crash between Revelstoke, Golden

Photo: Contributed Highway 1 closed in both directions.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden.

UPDATED: 11:46 a.m.

Highway 1 is still closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a collision earlier this morning however crews are now on scene working on a vehicle recovery.

The road closure is currently affecting around 141 kilometres of highway between Townley Street and Anderson Road.

There is no word yet as to when the highway will be re-opened.

ORIGINAL: 8:23 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC is reporting.

Drive BC said the road closure spans 141 kilometres between Townley Street and Anderson Road.

An update should be available at 11 a.m.