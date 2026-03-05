BC News

From Sixties Scoop survivor to B.C. entrepreneur

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Gordon Shank, CEO of GS Consulting, was separated from his biological Indigenous family at birth by the Canadian government during the Sixties Scoop.

Gordon Shank will never forget his 18th birthday.

Still in pain from a wisdom-teeth procedure and reeling from the news that his part-time job team was being dissolved, Shank arrived home—his foster parents were waiting for him.

“I thought they were going to celebrate my birthday and was excited,” Shank recalls.

There was no celebration. His foster parents, their faces serious, told him government funding for his care had ended and he would need to leave the house the next day.

“On my 18th birthday, I lost my wisdom teeth, my job and my home,” Shank says.

Shank was one of tens of thousands of Indigenous children taken from their families during the Sixties Scoop, a period from the 1950s to the 1980s when the Canadian government placed Indigenous children in foster care or adoptive homes, often without parental consent.

Some provinces have apologized for the cultural, emotional and psychological harms it has caused to the Sixties Scoop victims, but B.C. has not issued an official apology for the group.

Despite never seeing his biological family, being constantly reminded he was not part of his foster parents’ “real family” and should hide his own identity, and being kicked out at 18, Shank refused to let those experiences define or defeat him.

Today, he is an accomplished entrepreneur who has launched a series of successful businesses, including Burnaby-based GS Consulting, which specializes in highly technical materials solutions in sectors including aerospace, defence and pharmaceutical, and generates an eight-figure annual revenue.

Shank says the adversity he has faced in his life has shaped him, paving the way to a successful career.

“Everybody has been dealt a hand of cards and there's no guarantee that you're going to be dealt a good hand,” he says.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to play those cards to the best of our ability. The only alternative to that is you fold—and I don’t believe in that whatsoever.”

Life in the Sixties Scoop

When Shank was born in Northern B.C. in 1967, child welfare authorities took him from his mother “against her will” and moved him more than 1,000 miles away to Vancouver, in accordance with government policy at the time, as he later learned.

He spent his first five weeks in Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster before being adopted by a European-descent family, who would teach him “how to not be an Indian,” he says.

“With my foster family, it was very much a business arrangement—mainly for the money,” Shank says. “They were honest with me from the very beginning: ‘You’re not our child and the government is paying us to look after you.’”

Shank had his own room and toys, just like other children—though something felt different to him. Often when he refused to go to bed or put away his toys, his foster parents would threaten to call the government and have him taken away.

“They would actually stand up out of the chair and start walking to the phone. [I would say], ‘OK, OK, I’ll clean up my toys. Don’t send me to another family,’” he recalls.

As he grew older, his foster parents would ask him before holidays if he could stay away for a few days because their “real family” was visiting. They also warned him never to tell anyone he was half Indigenous; otherwise he would be looked down on or discovered by his biological parents, which they told him would be terrible.

“Looking back now, it’s horrible. But if that’s all you know, you don’t realize it’s horrible,” Shank says.

“That was [wrong] for the government to take kids away from their parents to erase their culture,” he says. “Maybe I lived in a nicer house where I grew up, but at the end of the day, it was a mistake.”

The experiences wounded Shank but also shaped his personality. From a young age, he developed independence and a solution-driven mindset, which he later applied in entrepreneurship.

“I always had to come up with good ideas when I was young: ‘Why should my foster parents not get rid of me?’” Shank says. “It also taught me how to avoid big conflicts, just to keep everything smooth and make a convincing argument.”

Shank developed a fierce determination to show as an Indigenous person, he was just as capable—and even better—than any “regular Canadian” he was expected to become.

“You want me to work 9 to 5? I'll work 6 [a.m.] to 6 [p.m.], and I'll earn more, I'll produce more, I'll employ more people,” he says, noting that this is his way of pushing back against a system that treated him unfairly.

Building a global business

Classified as a ward of the state, Shank could not leave the province until he turned 18, so he spent much of his childhood dreaming of going abroad.

As an adult, he travelled as much as he could, and those experiences led to a multi-million-dollar global business that helps B.C. companies diversify long before the U.S. trade war.

“There was no possibility that I could go to university or college [although] I got good grades in school. The first thing I did was start a company,” Shank says.

He began couch surfing while launching a series of businesses—from carpet cleaning to firewood chopping to selling hot tubs—and bought his first home at age 20. He then landed a job at a commercial boatyard, where he spotted a business opportunity—the company was unhappy with the fibreglass from their U.S. supplier.

During a stopover in Tokyo on a trip to Vietnam, Shank copied down all the fibreglass manufacturers in Japan listed in a phone book—some of which became his new suppliers. He then sold the fibreglass to other boatyards also dissatisfied with their existing suppliers.

“Eventually, we spun out our own fibreglass company. We grew at an unprecedented 300 per cent a year for five years in a row, and soon became Canada's largest distributor of fibreglass material,” Shank says.

After his business partner retired, Shank sold the company and launched his own consultancy firm. He helps Canadian firms tackle business pain points largely by leveraging partners in countries such as Korea, Japan and Taiwan—whether sourcing needed materials, building collaborations or entering new markets.

“I believe so strongly in diversifying … I've been very adamant for more than 20 years, Canada cannot be too reliant on America as a supplier and a customer,” Shank says.

He has recorded a combined trade revenue of US$2.8 billion over the years.

He says people would be shocked to know how many goods made in Asia are sold to American companies who then resell them to Canadian companies, resulting in Canadian consumers paying an “over inflated” price.

“Importing something directly from Asia or Europe or wherever rather than from an American manufacturer, or worse, an American distributor of Asian products—there's no loser in this scenario [except] the American company,” he says.

Shank now spends at least half his time volunteering, mentoring Canadian companies on how to source goods from outside North America leveraging his years of experience and connections.

“That’s my way of giving back,” Shank says.

Reflecting on ‘real’ reconciliation

Because of what his foster parents taught him as a child, Shank hid his Indigenous identity for 50 years from everyone except his wife, son and one or two closest friends. Then one day during a business trip to Paris, a thought hit him “like a ton of rocks.”

“I've never seen an aunt, an uncle, a grandma, a niece, a nephew, a cousin. I've never seen a living relative, ever, until my son was born, and I remember that I was really upset about that—it really wasn't [right],” Shank recalls.

“So even though it may cause some shame and damage to my reputation, I should talk about this more.”

He says shifting social sentiment has made it easier for him to openly share his experiences. But he says he believes Indigenous people are still often “politicized” in media and public conversations on issues such as pipelines and land-ownership disputes.

“A lot of people think that First Nations are all one group of people, and they all think the same way … We are not all NDPers, we're not all against the pipeline and we're not all anything,” Shank says.

“We have to really examine what truth is, and really what reconciliation is like—we have to really make a proper definition of those terms, because what we're doing now, I don't see it as going in the right way.”

Shank described his life as living “in reverse.” He went out into the world first, then travelled, attended university, and is now involved in sports. For others including aspiring entrepreneurs, his advice is: life isn’t always fair, but you don’t have to be defeated by it—you can recover.

“Just do whatever it takes to make it work and never give up,” Shank says. “Even if you make mistakes, learn and correct and redo right. Just keep going—never, ever give up.”