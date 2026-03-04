BC News

RCMP warn of cryptocurrency scam in Nanaimo

$5K lost in crypto scam

Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Nanaimo RCMP detachment. Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien says the RCMP does not contact individuals about cryptocurrency accounts, work with private firms to recover lost funds, or request any form of payment to investigate fraud.

Nanaimo RCMP are warning about a cryptocurrency scam that cost a victim $5,000, then escalated to a phony attempt to help recover the money.

It began with an unsolicited text message about a job involving the buying and selling of stock using cryptocurrency. The victim was persuaded to deposit $5,000, but then communication stopped, police said

The person then saw what appeared to be an RCMP‑branded public-service announcement online that encouraged victims to report similar frauds.

After clicking on the link and completing a form, the person received a call from a man who identified himself as “Sam Peterson” and said he was a lawyer with a Toronto firm called Helprpc.

The caller claimed he had located two cryptocurrency wallets in the victim’s name containing approximately $60,000 in supposed profits, and offered to assist in recovering the funds, police said.

The victim became suspicious and confirmed that the caller was not registered with the law society in either B.C. or Ontario.

Police were contacted and found the website provided by the caller to be non-functional. The victim was advised to report the incident to the Canadian Anti‑Fraud Centre, notify their bank, and obtain a credit report through Equifax or TransUnion to check for unauthorized accounts.

Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said the RCMP does not contact individuals about cryptocurrency accounts, work with private firms to recover lost funds, or request any form of payment to investigate fraud.

Police offered the following tips to avoid scams:

• Be cautious of unsolicited job offers, especially those received through text messages, social media or online ads.

• Never send cryptocurrency or make deposits through crypto ATMs as part of a job offer or investment opportunity.

• Treat online forms and websites with skepticism, even if they appear to use RCMP or government logos. Verify websites independently.

• Note that law enforcement and government agencies do not charge fees or contact individuals about found cryptocurrency accounts.

• Verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be a lawyer, investigator or financial professional through official regulatory bodies.

• Protect your personal and banking information by monitoring accounts and notifying your bank of any suspicious activity.

• Obtain a credit report from Equifax or TransUnion to check for unauthorized accounts.

Report fraud attempts to the Canadian Anti‑Fraud Centre at 1‑888‑495‑8501 or online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.