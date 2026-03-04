BC News

Two dead after loaded semi-truck crashes off highway north of Prince George, B.C.

Two dead in semi crash

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say two people are dead after a semi-truck went off an embankment along the Alaska Highway north of Prince George, B.C.

Northern Rockies RCMP say they received an automated crash detection notification early Tuesday morning in the area of Summit Lake, about 55 kilometres north of Prince George.

They say first responders found both occupants of the loaded truck had suffered fatal injuries.

The Mounties say the truck appeared to have broken through a guardrail before coming to a stop down a steep embankment.

Police say road conditions appear to have been a factor in the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

Work was underway to extract the vehicle and the police say the highway was expected to remain closed until sometime later on Wednesday.