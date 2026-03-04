BC News

Two dead after tractor-trailer unit leaves highway near Summit Lake, BC.

Photo: X RCMP are investigating after two people died in a single-vehicle accident. Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in the early morning on March 3, a semi-truck left the highway and went down an embankment near Summit Lake, BC.

RCMP are investigating after two people died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in the early morning on March 3, a semi-truck left the highway and went down an embankment near Summit Lake, BC.

The Northern Rockies RCMP received an automated crash detection notification on the Alaska Highway near the 605 kilometre mark in the area of Summit Lake.

First responders attended the scene and found both occupants of a loaded semi-truck and trailer were entrapped inside the cab of the vehicle and had both suffered fatal injuries.

Clark said the vehicle appeared to have broken through a guard rail before coming to rest down a steep embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"While the investigation is in its infancy, road conditions appear to have been a factor in the crash," said Clark. "Work continues to extract the vehicle and its load from the embankment."

Anyone with any information or dash-camera video of the crash is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700.