Vancouver crypto platform director admits fraud, pays $1M

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV.

A businessman behind a defunct Vancouver-based cryptocurrency trading platform has agreed to pay $1 million to the B.C. Securities Commission after admitting fraud claims.

Michael Ongun Gokturk, a B.C. resident, was the public face of now-dissolved Einstein Capital Partners Ltd., Einstein Exchange Inc. and Einstein Law Corporation—collectively known as the Einstein Corporations. The companies operated a crypto trading platform marketed as a “safe and secure” way to buy, sell and store digital assets, according to BCSC.

Between September 2017 and November 2019, the Einstein Corporations accepted customer deposits and transferred those funds into various corporate bank accounts and wallets on third-party trading platforms. According to the BCSC, customer assets were also used to fund the platform’s operations and pay withdrawals to other customers.

"By doing so, the companies committed fraud because those uses of customers’ assets were not the 'safe and secure method to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency on the platform' that was promised to them," said the provincial securities regulator in a Monday statement.

In addition to the payment, Gokturk has been permanently banned from participating in B.C.’s investment market—he is prohibited from acting as a director or officer of a company, serving as a registrant or promoter, or working in a management or consultative role related to securities or derivatives markets.

Business in Vancouver tried to reach Gokturk at a previously used number, but it was out of service.

The BCSC noted that Gokturk has no prior history of securities misconduct and did not misappropriate client funds, engage in speculative trading with customer assets or personally profit from the scheme. He also contributed about $1 million of his own funds to support the platform and return some money to users.

In November 2019, the commission applied to the Supreme Court of British Columbia to appoint an interim receiver to preserve remaining assets of Einstein Exchange. The receiver reported that the platform held less than $45,000 in cash and cryptocurrency, while customer liabilities exceeded US$18 million.

The Einstein Corporations were dissolved in 2020 with no remaining assets.

"Canadians considering buying or selling crypto assets should use only registered platforms," said the BCSC statement.

"Platforms that do not comply with Canadian securities laws present significant risks to customers because investors’ assets may not be adequately safeguarded."

The $1-million payment represents the maximum administrative penalty available for such misconduct, according to the commission.