BC News

BC RCMP warn the public about a rise in gold scams

RCMP issue gold scam alert

Photo: Richmond RCMP Police caution public about gold and parking lot fraud schemes.

As the price of gold soars, the RCMP have issued a warning about a scam on the rise across B.C. involving fake gold and fraud.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano says police have received increasing reports involving gold or distraction thefts taking place in communities across British Columbia.

“These scams rely on urgency and emotional pressure to convince victims to hand over money. We encourage the public to be cautious when approached unexpectedly and to report any suspicious interactions to police,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson.

These incidents typically take place in public spaces, like parking lots, gas stations, and other busy locations. The suspects often claim they need money for gas, medical expenses, or other urgent situations. They may appear distressed in order to gain sympathy, making the situation seem time-sensitive.

In some of the cases, victims provide cash and are given items that the suspects claim are real gold. In other cases, especially involving seniors, suspects convince victims to get into a vehicle and are driven to their bank to withdraw money. Once the transaction is complete, victims later discover the gold is fake and the suspects have disappeared.

The BC RCMP recommends the following:

Do not provide money to strangers in parking lots or other public spaces

Do not accept jewelry or other items offered as collateral

Do not get into a vehicle with someone you do not know

Do not allow strangers to accompany you to a bank or ATM

Trust your instincts and leave the situation if something feels wrong

Report the incident to police as soon as possible

Anyone who has been approached in a similar manner is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.