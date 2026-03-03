BC News

BC government announces new crane licensing, permitting requirements

Tougher licensing for cranes

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Hundreds of people attended the unveiling of the Rise memorial at Kelowna's Knowles Heritage Park on July 12, 2025.

The province is strengthening oversight of crane operators in B.C.

​A mandatory crane licensing and permitting program is being introduced through WorkSafeBC. The new rules will mean that anyone overseeing crane work meets safety requirements.

While workers who operate cranes in B.C. must be certified and registered with an oversight body, until now, those who own, maintain, repair, erect or disassemble cranes were not required to be certified, registered or licensed.

Over the past five years, seven workers have died in crane incidents in B.C., including the five men killed when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12, 2021.

"The workers who were killed because of catastrophic crane-related safety failures are deeply missed by their families and communities every day," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. "They deserve our commitment and action to ensure that every worker in British Columbia can come home safe at the end of their shift."

The tougher requirements come at a time when more cranes are in operation than ever before in this province. Back in 2021, there were 261 tower cranes on worksites in B.C. That increased to 409 in 2024. The count is currently 373. That compares to 106 active tower cranes in Toronto and 127 operating in 11 major U.S. cities.

"Major nation-building projects are moving forward in B.C. and the people who build them must have the best level of safety we can provide," said Premier David Eby. "British Columbia will be a leader in crane safety - with the highest standards of training, certification, technology and oversight - to protect workers and the public on every project, every time."

Licensing and permitting gaps were identified by the Crane Safety Table, a panel of regulators, industry leaders, labour representatives and technical experts that was established in June 2025.

As the fifth anniversary of the deadly Kelowna crane collapse approaches, the BC Prosecution Service said it is still reviewing whether to lay charges in the case.

Earlier this month, a BCPS spokesperson told Castanet, “This complex police investigation and charge assessment process is ongoing, and we do not have a timeline for completion.”

​