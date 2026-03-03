BC News

’Tricky’ snowpack conditions behind deadly avalanche hazard in BC

Deadly avalanche hazard

Cindy White

Avalanche Canada doesn’t want people to be lured into a false sense of security that staying in the trees will keep them safer from slides right now.

​A young snowmobiler was killed on the weekend when two riders were caught in an avalanche below a transmission line in Kootenay Pass. The 23-year-old is the fourth fatality in the past few weeks in Southern BC.

​“We’re dealing with a pretty tricky snowpack. We have both fresh slabs from recent snow and wind, and reactive, persistent weak layers, deeper in the snowpack,” explained Diana Saly, a forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

​She said those conditions can produce avalanches larger than people expect, especially around the treeline and below the treeline.

​“One of the major challenges we’re dealing with, with the persistent weak layers of concern, is that the trees aren’t necessarily the safest place to hide right now,” said Saly. “A lot of recent avalanches have been triggered in steep openings in forested terrain, and the margin of error using terrain wisely is quite thin right now.”

​For those who still want to venture into the back country, she advises using conservative terrain to your advantage.

​“So what I’m talking about is avoiding or minimizing exposure to avalanche terrain, both directly underfoot and from above, and stick to simple, low-angle slopes free from overhead hazard,” said Saly.

​It doesn’t look like conditions will improve much as we head into spring. Saly said there is more snow forecast this week, which will keep the avalanche hazard elevated for quite a while.

​For the latest forecasts, trip planners and reports from the field, check the Avalanche Canada website.

​