How you buy your B.C. fishing licence is changing

Streamlined fishing licences

Photo: Go Fish BC For the first time, freshwater fishing licences and hunting licences are available through the same online system, fulfilling requests of the angling community for a streamlined system.

Changes are coming to how British Columbians purchase fishing licenses.

The provincial government announced Monday that freshwater fishing licenses for the 2026-27 season will be sold through the same system as B.C. hunting licences, the Wildlife Information and Licensing Data (WILD) system.

A free Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID) is required to purchase a fishing licence via WILD.

The change puts fishing and hunting licences in one place, allowing people to get all provincial licences with fewer transactions. The province says the move fulfills requests from the angling community for a more integrated approach.

Anglers who do not already have an FWID must register in WILD to obtain the permanent identification number. Angler numbers will be retired after the current licence year.

Anyone who prefers in-person service can register for their FWID and buy licences at FrontCounter BC, Service BC or participating vendor locations.

The changes mean anglers will no longer need to carry a paper or digital copy of most fishing licences. Their FWID and identification will serve as proof of authorization for all basic angling, classified waters and white sturgeon conservation licences.

Anglers must still carry a copy of their licence, paper or digital, as proof of authorization for all conservation surcharge stamps.

Anglers can use a Basic BCeID to access WILD. People living in Canada can also use a BC Services Card Account, which offers streamlined FWID registration and automatic identity and residency verification.

Conservation officers can now access and verify angler's FWIDs and fishing licence details in the field using their mobile applications.

Freshwater fishing licences for the 2025-26 season, which ends March 31, 2026, remain available in the Freshwater Fishing E-Licensing System.

There are no changes or increases to the fishing licence fees because of this change.