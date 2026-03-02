BC News

Premier Eby says B.C. will make daylight time permanent

B.C. ending time changes

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk by the steam clock in Gastown in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbians will adopt year-round daylight time, springing forward by one hour this Sunday for the last time.

Premier David Eby says this decision is about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses, and supporting a stable, thriving economy.

The decision means that B.C. will be on same time zone as the Yukon and will match Alberta from November to March, while it will remain one hour behind Washington state, Oregon and California during the winter months.

More coming.