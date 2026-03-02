BC News

From Vancouver Island to Howe Sound, spawning herring hit B.C.'s waters

Spawning herring hit waters

Photo: . Fishing boats gather off Qualicum Beach during a herring spawn, which turned the water a milky turquoise. LONNY BARR

Billions of eggs. Millions of fish. A spectacle so grandiose it can be seen from space.

The annual herring spawn is about to pop off along B.C.'s coastline, a key part of the larger Pacific Northwest ecosystem.

Ground zero for the phenomenon is the waters from the Comox Valley to Nanaimo.

The spawn typically takes place between February and April, peaking in March.

“Herring are totally foundational to the food web on the West Coast,” said Scott McIlveen, a fisheries and seafood science specialist with Ocean Wise. “As a forage fish, they serve as the foundation for everything else that lives out there.”

Every spring, millions of mature adult herring travel from offshore to shallow coastlines to spawn. Females release thousands upon thousands of eggs each into the water column, while the males spread sperm to fertilize the eggs. The result is turquoise waters that one would expect nearer the equator.

The sticky eggs then settle onto kelp, eelgrass and rocks where they incubate for up to five weeks before hatching. Unlike the salmon that spawn once and die, herring can spawn multiple times — a lone female can spread more than 100,000 eggs in her lifetime alone.

From a circle-of-life point of view, the herring feed on phytoplankton, zooplankton and krill; sea birds and salmon feed on the herring; whales, bears and coastal wolves feed on the salmon.

The resulting uptick in energy distributes vast amounts of food and nutrients to the ecosystem and its inhabitants.

“It’s kind of like the event of the year for the ecosystem because there's such a significant amount of energy transferring from one level to another,” McIlveen says.

When precisely the spawn happens entails a bit of guesswork, but there are documented contributing factors, including the amount of available light and ocean surface temperatures. McIlveen said the lunar cycle also may play a role.

Ocean Wise documented eight herring spawns in Howe Sound last year. The first took place on Feb. 7, while the last one was on April 18.

The spawns were more widespread 150 years ago, though overfishing and changing water temperatures have tempered where and when they can be seen.

“It does seem like they're experiencing a bit of a resurgence in Howe Sound,” McIlveen said.