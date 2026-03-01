BC News

BC Wildfire Service crews return home after helping in Australia

Photo: Forest Fire Management Victoria A BC Wildfire Service member working in Australia last month.

BC Wildfire Service crews have returned home after spending a month helping battle fires in Australia.

In late January, 37 BC Wildfire Service staff travelled to the Australian state of Victoria to help fight the Walwa River Road fire and provide support in the Tallangatta Incident Control Centre.

The team included a 15-person incident management team, a 20-person fire crew and two agency representatives. The B.C. crew joined another 37 personnel from Alberta.

"Victoria is grateful for the ongoing international cooperation that helps keep our communities and firefighters safe," Forest Fire Management Victoria posted to social media last month.

The fire crew worked along colleagues from Australia and New Zealand on hazardous tree assessment and removal, chainsaw work and mop-up using hand tools.

"Our world-class BC Wildfire Service has once again stepped up on the global stage," Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said in a press release.

"As we prepare for the 2026 wildfire season, our BCWS crews consistently demonstrate exceptional skills, courage and professionalism wherever they're called to serve."

The 37-person team returned to B.C. on Feb. 27 after a month overseas.

In 2024, Australian wildfire crews helped fight fires in B.C.