Rogers Pass closed all morning for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Sunday morning.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass is closed Sunday morning as crews work to control the avalanche danger through the mountain pass.

The major highway was closed at about 5 a.m. and it's expected to remain closed until 1 p.m. for “avalanche control work.”

The highway was also closed through Friday night due to high avalanche danger in the area.

Several massive natural avalanches were reported Friday in the Glacier National Park backcountry ski area, taking out large swaths of trees and creating debris piles up to 10 metres deep.