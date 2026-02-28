BC News

Nine candidates make the cut in the race for the leadership of B.C. Conservatives

Nine left in leadership race

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Conservative Party of British Columbia is shown in an undated handout image.

The B.C. Conservative Party says nine candidates have advanced to the next phase of the race to replace former leader John Rustad, but one of the candidates who did not make the cut says the party must remain "grounded in genuine Conservative principles."

A release from the Official Opposition says it has approved the applications of MLA Bruce Banman, MLA Harman Bhangu, former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, commentator Caroline Elliott, former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer, contractor Warren Hamm, former grocery executive Darrell Jones and MLA Peter Milobar.

The announcement comes after the committee organizing the race has reviewed their applications, which required each to pay an entry fee of $5,000 and collect signatures from at least 250 party members from across the province.

Two previously declared candidates -- MLAs Sheldon Clare and Steve Kooner -- have said earlier this week that they have withdrawn from the race to replace Rustad, who resigned on Dec. 4 after divisions of polices and personnel had roiled the party.

Clare, who represents the riding of Prince George-North Cariboo, says that while he submitted more than 250 signatures, a "critical number" of them could be not accepted.

A statement from Clare on social media says that he takes "full responsibility," for the faulty application, but also reminds the other candidates that the party is neither BC United nor the B.C Liberal Party 2.0.

Kooner, who represents the riding of Richmond-Queensborough in Metro Vancouver, says on social media that the "responsible path forward is to support a candidate" who is "positioned to "unite the party and win."